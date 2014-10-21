Snow plough driver denies guilt in Total CEO plane crash -lawyer

MOSCOW Oct 21 The driver of a snow plough
involved in the plane crash that killed the chief executive of
French oil major Total denies he is guilty, his lawyer
said on Tuesday.
"He (Martynenko) is in shock. He considers himself guiltless
as he followed all the instructions from the dispatcher," lawyer
Alexander Karabanov told Reuters.
Russia's Investigative Committee said Vladimir Martynenko
was in a condition of alcoholic intoxication when the snow
plough he was driving was in a collision with the private jet
carrying Christophe de Margerie.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova,; Writing by Katya Golubkova,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)