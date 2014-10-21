UPDATE 1-Relatives say snow plough driver in Total CEO plane crash never drinks -lawyer

(Adds quotes)
MOSCOW Oct 21 The driver of a snow plough
involved in the plane crash that killed the chief executive of
French oil major Total denies he is guilty and
relatives say he never drinks, his lawyer said on Tuesday.
Russia's Investigative Committee said Vladimir Martynenko
was in a condition of alcoholic intoxication when the snow
plough he was driving was in a collision with the private jet
carrying Christophe de Margerie.
"He (Martynenko) is in shock. He considers himself guiltless
as he followed all the instructions from the dispatcher," lawyer
Alexander Karabanov told Reuters.
He said his client would appeal against what the lawyer
called the official version that Martynenko "was in a condition
of alcoholic intoxication".
"According to his relatives, he was sober in the morning and
he doesn't drink at all due to chronic heart disease. Relatives
are afraid that the airport authorities are just trying to make
him ultimately responsible to avoid billions in lawsuits which
are for sure to follow," Karabanov said.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova,; Writing by Katya Golubkova,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)