Total CEO killed in Moscow airport plane accident - Tass

BRIEF-Fortinet reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $334.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 Total SA CEO Christophe de Margerie was killed in an airplane accident at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Russia's Tass news agency said on Tuesday.
Airport and company officials could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Howard Goller; Editing by Gary Crosse)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $334.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net interest income for q1 of 2017 was $34.3 million, up 13.6%
* Macatawa Bank Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results