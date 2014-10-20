版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 21日 星期二

Total CEO killed in Moscow airport plane accident - Tass

Oct 21 Total SA CEO Christophe de Margerie was killed in an airplane accident at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Russia's Tass news agency said on Tuesday.

Airport and company officials could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Howard Goller; Editing by Gary Crosse)
