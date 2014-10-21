OBITUARY-Total's "Big Moustache"- bon vivant, deal-maker and risk-taker

* De Margerie, "The Big Moustache" and "Mr Middle East"
PARIS, Oct 21 Christophe de Margerie, the head
of French oil and gas giant Total who died when his jet crashed
in Moscow, was a gregarious bon vivant with a passion for
risk-taking and deal-making.
Known as "The Big Moustache" for his bushy, grey moustache,
de Margerie, 63, was the most charismatic and outspoken oil
executive of his generation who cultivated relationships with
leaders across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.
An opponent of Western economic sanctions against Russia,
the Frenchman was close to President Vladimir Putin - who said
on Tuesday that "Russia had lost a true friend".
There was also sadness among Gulf business partners for the
loss of "Mr Middle East", along with three crew of his private
jet, on Monday night.
Greeting rival business chiefs with a huge hug or networking
with a glass of whisky in his hand, the burly de Margerie's
gregarious nature masked an astute business sense for frontier
projects and tough negotiating skills.
From a family of ambassadors and CEOs, de Margerie was the
grandson of Pierre Taittinger, who founded the Taittinger
champagne group. This led one associate to joke that he could
have been the King of Brut but opted to be the King of Crude -
brut meaning both dry champagne and crude oil in French.
De Margerie oversaw Total's Middle East operations and then
joined the group's exploration and production branch, the most
prestigious, in 1995. He became chief executive in 2007 but his
time at the top was troubled by legal problems.
De Margerie's dominance of Total means that the group may
struggle to find a chief who can fill his shoes.
"This fabric of international relationships he has are
fundamental ... There are perhaps seven or eight bosses in the
world who have that, no more, and certainly not at Total. His
potential successors are not ready," another associate said
before his death.
"HIGH RISK, HIGH REWARD"
He called Total's recent exploration strategy "high risk,
high reward" as he tried to close a gap with rival energy majors
and find super-giant oil fields.
Relishing political and financial risk, de Margerie enjoyed
success in Nigeria and Angola. His friendships brought loyalty
when it came to deal-making and negotiations.
Before his death, he had been looking at a possible big
merger or acquisition. This would have been the first under his
leadership of the company, which was created in its current form
by a merger of TotalFina and Elf in 1999. "A big deal would make
sense," de Margerie told Reuters last month.
"Christophe was a larger-than-life character, a leader
respected across the energy industry and a friend," said Ben van
Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch/Shell. "The way the oil industry is
these days with its ups and downs, nobody can replace him," a
close friend said.
He never shied away from big political statements in an
industry where other executives often chose to be mute.
Passionate about Iran and Russia, de Margerie was openly
critical of sanctions against both countries.
In Russia, his position earned Total some of the biggest and
most lucrative projects, as well as huge popularity there. In
Iran, Total would be one of the best positioned oil majors to
return when and if sanctions were to be lifted.
SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP
When Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appeared at the global
economic forum in Davos in January, it was de Margerie who made
sure he sat next to him, publicly illustrating Total's special
relationship with the Islamic Republic.
A decade-long investigation of bribery allegations linked to
Total's dealings with Iraq and Iran has been a nagging
background feature of de Margerie's time at the top of the
world's fourth largest investor-controlled oil company.
In May 2013, the company agreed to pay $398 million to
settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that it paid bribes
to win oil and gas contracts in Iran. A French prosecutor
recommended that de Margerie himself face trial, although no
hearing resulted.
Two months later, de Margerie was among 18 people acquitted
in court, alongside Total itself, of corruption charges related
to a United Nations oil-for-food programme in Iraq. They had
been accused of misusing assets in a decade-old case involving
the programme, from which an illicit $1.8 billion flowed to
Saddam Hussein's government.
"Christophe was very affected by the legal episodes in Iraq
and Iran," said a close adviser and friend, who declined to be
named. "He was not destroyed, but hurt."
De Margerie's rise at Total was unconventional. After
graduating from the standard Ecole Superieure de Commerce
business school - an anomaly in a company filled with engineers
from elite French schools - de Margerie joined the financial
department of Total in 1974 because, as he once quipped, the
company's headquarters was the nearest to his home.
