Total CEO Christophe de Margerie killed in Moscow plane accident - airport spokeswoman

Oct 21 Total SA CEO Christophe de Margerie was killed in an airplane accident at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, airport spokeswoman Elena Krylova said on Tuesday.

"Tonight, a plane crashed when it collided with a snow-clearing machine. Three crew members and a passenger died. I can confirm that the passenger was Total's head de Margerie," she said.

Total was not immediately reachable for confirmation. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and James Regan; Writing by Howard Goller; Editing by Gary Crosse)