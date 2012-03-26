Total cuts production forecast at its Russia project

MOSCOW, March 26 French major Total
has slashed the oil production outlook at its Kharyaga project
in northern Russia citing a revision of its reserves, a company
official said on Monday.
Total had previously envisaged reaching annual peak
production of 3.2 million tonnes in 2013. But Total's chief
geologist in Russia, Renaud Gauchet, said the new peak
production level of 1.9-2.0 million tonnes of crude is expected
in 2017-2018.
"The plan had been too aggressive. With that the production
could have fallen sharply," he told reporters at an Energy
Exchange conference.
He declined to say by how much the Kharyaga reserves in
Timan-Pechora region were revised down. Previously, they were
pegged at over 200 million tonnes.
Kharyaga is a rare production sharing agreement in Russia,
like fellow Sakhalin-1 project, led by Exxon Mobil.
Total owns 40 percent in the project, where 30 percent also
belongs to Norway's Statoil.
Gauchet also said that the project will produce 1.5 million
tonnes of oil (30,000 barrels per day) in 2012.