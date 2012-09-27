Russia's Transcontainer H1 profit doubles

MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russian rail group Transcontainer said on Thursday its first-half net profit doubled to 2.74 billion roubles ($87.32 million).

It added that January-June revenues increased 27 percent to 17.6 billion roubles, year-on-year.

Transcontainer, majority owned by state rail monopoly Russian Railways, transports goods for a wide range of industries including autos, consumer goods, metals and paper across Russia's vast rail network.