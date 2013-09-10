Russia's Transcontainer H1 net profit up 1.4 pct y/y

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices largest STACR deal to date
* Freddie Mac - Priced a $1.32 billion structured agency credit risk debt notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian rail group Transcontainer said on Tuesday its first half net profit stood at 2.8 billion roubles ($84.6 million), up 1.4 percent year-on-year.
The company, which amounts for nearly half of Russia's container transportation, said its revenues rose 3.5 percent to 18.2 billion roubles.
* Westar Energy Inc - On March 29, 2017 received a notice from administrator of Westar Energy, Inc. employees' 401(K) savings plan - SEC Filing
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble