公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二

Russia's Transcontainer H1 net profit up 1.4 pct y/y

MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russian rail group Transcontainer said on Tuesday its first half net profit stood at 2.8 billion roubles ($84.6 million), up 1.4 percent year-on-year.

The company, which amounts for nearly half of Russia's container transportation, said its revenues rose 3.5 percent to 18.2 billion roubles.

