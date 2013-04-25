Russia's Transcontainer 2012 earnings rise 34 pct

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed after GDP data
* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW, April 25 Russian rail group Transcontainer said Thursday its net profit rose in 2012 by 34 percent to 5.15 billion roubles ($163 million), supported by sales and cost management.
Total revenues increased by 17.9 percent to 36.4 billion roubles, and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 22.4 percent to 10.3 billion roubles, it said in a statement.
"An increase in both scale and profitability ... resulted mainly from company's efficient sales efforts and cost management, diversification of the geography of business as well as development of the Company's operations in Kazakhstan and Central Asia," Transcontainer said.
* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds U.S. GDP data)
BRUSSELS, March 30 Luxembourg has formally joined the fray over the future seat of the European Union banking agency which will have to relocate from London after the Brexit vote, claiming that it has a legal right to host the body.