版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 2日 星期一 14:21 BJT

Russia's Transcontainer says first-quarter net profit up 18 pct

MOSCOW, June 2 Russian rail group Transcontainer reported on Monday an 18 percent rise in first-quarter net profit helped by lower costs, while the country's rail container transportation market grew 9 percent.

It expects the market to grow in mid single-digit percentage rates for the full year and said that increasing levels of competition in the container market may put operator tariffs under pressure.

Net profit for the quarter was 1.3 billion roubles ($37 million), Transcontainer said in a statement. ($1 = 34.8557 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐