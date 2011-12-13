Transneft weighs options for Caspian JV oil routes

* Bulgaria opted to go out from trans-Balkan project
* Samsun-Ceyhan oil pipeline deemed too expensive
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Dec 13 Russian oil pipeline
monopoly Transneft is looking for new routes to ship
oil from its Caspian pipeline joint venture after Bulgaria
abandoned a trans-Balkan link and a Turkish project was deemed
"too costly".
"There are now around seven projects dedicated to (Caspian)
oil transportation," Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which links Kazakh
oilfields to the Black Sea, expects its capacity to rise to 48
million tonnes a year by 2012-2013 before reaching full annual
capacity of 67 million tonnes by the end of 2014.
The pipeline group is led by U.S. major Chevron and
includes Transneft, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch
Shell and LUKOIL.
Its state shareholders Russia and Kazakhstan own 31 percent
and 19 percent of CPC, respectively.
The CPC network links the Tengiz oilfield in western
Kazakhstan, operated by the Chevron-led Tengizchevroil venture,
with the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk. Oil can also be
transported via the bottlenecked Bosphorus Straits, a route
Transneft has been hoping to bypass.
But last week Bulgaria decided to abandon a trans-Balkan oil
pipeline project -- where Russia has a controlling stake --
aimed at taking crude through its territory to Greece, saying it
was not economically viable.
SAMSUN-CEYHAN "TOO COSTLY"
Another project, Turkey's Samsun-Ceyhan, aimed at bypassing
the traffic-clogged Bosphorus Straits by bringing oil from the
Black Sea to the Mediterranean, is seen as "too costly" by
Transneft, Dyomin said.
"It's too costly to pump oil there: according to our
calculations it would be $30 per 100 kilometres, whereas it
takes only $2 to ship it by tankers via the Straits," he said.
"There is an interesting project ... to build a canal for
tankers parallel to the Bosphorus, within a framework of broader
reconstruction of the European part of Istanbul," he added,
saying that an old pipeline project involving the Croatian port
of Omisalj was also on the table.