2015年 12月 22日

Russia aims to sell Transneft preferred shares in 2017

MOSCOW Dec 22 Russia plans to sell preferred shares of Kremlin-controlled oil pipeline monopoly Transneft in 2017 as part of wider privatisation, Vitaly Sergeichuk, a department head at state property agency Rosimushchestvo, said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

