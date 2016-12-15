版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 00:33 BJT

Russia's Transneft CEO dismisses rumours of merger with Rosneft

MOSCOW Dec 15 The head of Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft Nikolai Tokarev dismissed on Thursday talk of a possible merger with country's largest oil producer Rosneft.

"It is obvious that the issue is made up. It is ... aimed against Transneft," he told the state-owned Russia-24 TV channel, when the interviewer asked him about rumours of a merger. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

