MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday Western sanctions on Russia over Ukraine may delay the launch of new oil pipelines in Siberia.

A spokesman for the company said the sanctions could delay plans to launch the Zapolyarye-Purpe and Kuyumba-Taishet pipelines by two to three years. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)