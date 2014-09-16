UPDATE 1-Russia's Transneft says sanctions may delay oil pipelines launch

* Western sanctions hit Russian oil companies
* The pipelines key for boosting Russian oil exports to Asia
(Adds detail, quote)
By Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, Sept 16 Western sanctions on Russia over
Ukraine are likely to delay the launch of new oil pipelines in
Siberia, Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft
said on Tuesday, potentially derailing plans to boost oil
exports to Asia in coming years.
However, some industry sources said that the delay has long
been on the cards due to the revision of fields' reserves
estimates and is not directly connected to the sanctions.
The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions
against Russian oil companies over Moscow's role in the
Ukrainian conflict which has claimed more than 3,000 lives.
A spokesman for the company said the sanctions could delay
plans to launch the Zapolyarye-Purpe and Kuyumba-Taishet
pipelines by two to three years.
He added that some companies failed to submit their plans
for oil supplies via the pipelines by Sept. 15, as had been
ordered by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.
"The situation with sanctions is being studied by our
partners. Force-majeur is connected to the sanctions. The
schedules of the fields' launch will be delayed," Igor Dyomin
told reporters.
Industry sources said that the companies have long planned
to delay development of the fields, long before the sanctions
were implemented.
"The oil companies had changed output plans before the
sanctions. Everyone saw that the fields' reserves were
overestimated," one source said, declining to be named because
he was not permitted to speak to the press.
Rosneft, the world's largest listed oil company by output,
is preparing to boost oil exports to China to almost 1 million
barrels per day by the end of this decade, seeking to secure
market share and billions of dollars in pre-payments.
The 488-km (300 miles) Zapolyarye-Purpe links Northern
fields in Yamal-Nenets region with Western Siberia, its
nameplate capacity set at 45 million tonnes a year (900,000
barrels per day). SeverEnergia, Lukoil, Gazprom
and Rosneft planned to supply its oil via
the pipeline.
Kuyumba-Taishet is designed to pump oil from
Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye field and Kuyumba deposit in East Siberia
to the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean trunk. Its capacity is seen at
15 million tonnes a year, and it is essential for Russia to
honour its increasing oil deals with Asian buyers.
Both pipelines were due to launch at the end of 2016.
Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye, operated by Rosneft, is due to start
production in 2016, with peak production originally envisaged at
200,000 bpd.
Kuyumbinskoe, a joint venture between Rosneft and Gazprom
Neft, is due to come on stream in 2017 with production of 6,000
bpd, rising to 217,000 bpd in 2029.
Transneft's Dyomin said that China has confirmed its
readiness to receive 20 million tonnes of oil (400,000 barrels
per day of oil) next year, up from an expected 15.6 million
tonnes this year.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; additional reporting by Gleb
Gorodyankin; writing by; Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by
Elizabeth Piper and Louise Heavens)