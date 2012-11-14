版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三 19:03 BJT

Russia expands definition of treason under new law

MOSCOW Nov 14 President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that expands the definition of treason and could put virtually any Russian who has contacts with foreigners at risk, despite a promise to take a closer look at the law.

The legislation, which allows charges against people representing foreign organisations as well as states, took effect on Wednesday when it was published in the official gazette, Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐