Russia expands definition of treason under new law

BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
MOSCOW Nov 14 President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that expands the definition of treason and could put virtually any Russian who has contacts with foreigners at risk, despite a promise to take a closer look at the law.
The legislation, which allows charges against people representing foreign organisations as well as states, took effect on Wednesday when it was published in the official gazette, Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
LONDON, Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft has become the first major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the semi-autonomous region.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd