Gazprom says it will increase capacity of pipeline to Turkey

MOSCOW Oct 1 Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it has agreed with Turkey to increase the capacity of the Blue Stream underwater gas pipeline to 19 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 16 bcm.

The state-controlled company also said it expected Russian gas supplies to Turkey to reach an all-time high of 30 bcm this year, up from 26.6 bcm in 2013. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)