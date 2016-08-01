Turkey, Russia pursue gas pipe dream as EU frets

* Putin, Erdogan due to revive TurkStream pipeline next
month
* EU fears it undercuts Ukraine as gas transit country
* Analysts sceptical pipeline will go ahead in full
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Vladimir Soldatkin
BRUSSELS/MOSCOW, Aug 1 Declarations by Russia
and Turkey last week reviving plans for the TurkStream natural
gas pipeline linking the two have worried EU diplomats who see
it strengthening Moscow's hand - but analysts say the project is
more rhetoric than reality.
EU officials fear that TurkStream will be expanded to bypass
Ukraine as a transit route for supplies to Europe, increasing
dependence on Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom and
shutting in alternative supplies from the Caspian region.
"Turkey's new friendship with Russia might become an issue
if Russia tries to replace Turkey for Ukraine," a senior EU
official said. "It makes sense for Turkey to get cheap gas from
Russia, but it will come with strings attached: That is likely
to be a problem for us."
However, the entente, almost a year after Turkey's downing
of a Russian warplane, remains fragile, analysts say,
particularly amid turmoil caused by the failed coup in Turkey.
"In times of instability, if you are sane, you don't commit
to huge infrastructure projects," said Simone Tagliapietra, an
energy fellow with Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.
Moscow and Ankara are more keen on "signalling political
messages than about advancing projects in reality," he said.
Russia's drive to reroute gas to Europe around Ukraine,
including by expanding the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany, has
met with heated opposition in Brussels since Moscow annexed
Ukraine's Crimea region in March 2014, prompting EU sanctions.
Turkey's own role in facing off with Russia and as an energy
corridor has tempered EU criticism of President Tayyip Erdogan
authoritarian turn.
EU officials will be watching warily as Erdogan and his
Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to agree a deal on
TurkStream next month at their first meeting since Russia
imposed sanctions over Turkey's shooting down of the jet near
the Syrian border last November.
For now, Russia is planning construction of two out of an
initial four projected pipelines. Capacity of one line is around
15.75 billion cubic metres of gas per year.
That would mean retaining gas flows via Ukraine - albeit
reduced - after Moscow's transit contract with Kiev expires in
2019. Ukraine plans to ship around 72 bcm of Russian gas in 2016
- more than 40 percent of Russia's gas supplies to Europe.
Part of the line would lay along the same route as Russia's
cancelled South Stream pipeline, which ran up against EU
opposition on competition grounds in late 2014.
TurkStream follows a different logic, delivering gas only to
the EU's border to avoid falling foul of EU rules.
NO MORE THAN ONE STRING
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday
Turkey will "play a large role as a transit country" to supply
Europe - the very prospect which worries EU officials.
Brussels is instead promoting a chain of pipelines known as
the Southern Gas Corridor to transport gas from the Shah Deniz
field in Azerbaijan to European markets by 2020.
"We follow the developments in Turkey closely," European
Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said in an email to
Reuters. "Turkey is fully aware of its responsibility as a key
country for the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor."
Shaky Russian-Turkish ties are just one reason analysts are
sceptical TurkStream will be built to its full, 63 bcm capacity.
"I don't believe Russia wants to replace a problematic
Ukrainian relationship with a problematic Turkish one," said
Katja Yafimava of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.
Turkey, Russia's second-largest gas market after Germany,
has its own worries about being too reliant on Russian gas.
TurkStream also competes with Russia's own plans to double
capacity along the Nord Stream route to Germany, with European
demand too weak to justify both projects, experts say.
"Turkish Stream will give way," said Sijbren de Jong, an
analyst with the Hague Centre for Strategic Studies. "It is
highly unlikely that the pipeline will extend into Southeastern
Europe."
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmot in Brussels and Nina
Chestney in London; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by
William Hardy)