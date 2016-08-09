版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日

Russia's Novak says first line of TurkStream could be built in 2019

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Aug 9 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that the first line of the TurkStream gas pipeline project could be built in 2019 but that European Union guarantees were needed for a second line. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning)

