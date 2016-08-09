Russia's Novak says first line of TurkStream could be built in 2019

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Aug 9 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that the first line of the TurkStream gas pipeline project could be built in 2019 but that European Union guarantees were needed for a second line. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning)
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)