Russian tycoon eyes paper to back election bid

* Tycoon Prokhorov needs paper to back presidency bid
* Talks with fellow tycoon Usmanov in early stages
* Prokhorov eyes other media assets
By Gleb Bryanski
Dec 13 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Prokhorov, who hopes to challenge Prime Minister Vladimir Putin
in a presidential election next March, is exploring a bid for
the influential daily Kommersant to back up his campaign.
A source at Onexim, Prokhorov's investment fund, told
Reuters that Onexim was in the early stages of negotiations to
buy the Kommersant publishing house from tycoon Alisher Usmanov.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity but is
directly involved in the negotiations, said the deal had a
"political component" and Usmanov was expected to respond on
Wednesday:
"It would be strange if I said a deal for a paper such as
Kommersant was a purely commercial one. It's clear that it's not
only commercial, that it is a political instrument."
Prokhorov announced on Monday that he would run for
president against Putin, who remains Russia's most popular
politician even though his ruling United Russia party saw its
vote slide sharply in this month's parliamentary election.
The tycoon, who needs 2 million signatures or a party
nomination in order to run, has presented himself as a champion
of a growing middle class who feel United Russia, still easily
the dominant party, does not adequately represent their
interests.
Many of the tens of thousands of people who have taken to
the streets to protest against alleged ballot rigging since the
election have been from the middle classes. More protests are
expected later this month.
The daily Kommersant, which has reported extensively on the
public discontent since the election, is the main publication in
the stable of the same name, with a circulation of over 100,000
mostly middle-class readers.
EDITOR FIRED
Prokhorov's decision to run was cheered by some of the
protesters although others said that the announcement was part
of the plot by the Kremlin to appease liberal-minded Russians
who have grown tired of Putin's dominance in politics.
Usmanov, whose business interests range from metals to the
internet, provoked outrage among opposition supporters when he
fired an editor for publishing a photograph featuring an obscene
message addressed to Putin.
The move was widely seen as a reflection of official anger
at Kommersant's coverage of the protests, and evidence of the
vast influence the state holds over Russian media.
Usmanov confirmed to Kommersant FM radio that Prokhorov had
contacted him about a purchase, but said that he had responded
by saying that he "appreciated the joke".
Access to media outlets is likely to be essential for
Prokhorov if he wants to mount a serious challenge against
Putin, who enjoys favourable coverage from national television
channels and other Kremlin-friendly media.
Prokhorov, a 46-year-old metals tycoon who owns the U.S. New
Jersey Nets basketball team, has a fortune estimated by Forbes
magazine at $18 billion. He holds a stake in the aluminium giant
RUSAL and is chairman of Polyus Gold,
Russia's largest gold producer.
He is also sitting on a pile of cash after selling off some
of his assets before the economic crisis hit Russia in autumn
2008.
The source confirmed that Prokhorov was also looking at
other media assets, including TV Dozhd (Rain TV) a niche
television channel aimed at educated urban Russians.