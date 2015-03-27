Russia's United Aircraft Corporation to get capital boost from state- TASS

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, March 27 Russian state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation will get a capital boost of 100 billion roubles ($1.75 billion) from state revenues, TASS news agency quoted Russia's President Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday.
United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) unites state-owned military and civilian aircraft construction companies.
($1 = 57.2680 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Thomas Grove)
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)