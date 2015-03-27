版本:
Russia's United Aircraft Corporation to get capital boost from state- TASS

MOSCOW, March 27 Russian state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation will get a capital boost of 100 billion roubles ($1.75 billion) from state revenues, TASS news agency quoted Russia's President Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday.

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) unites state-owned military and civilian aircraft construction companies.

($1 = 57.2680 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Thomas Grove)
