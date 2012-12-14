UPDATE 2-Russia rejects blame in death of ex-spy Litvinenko

* British lawyer told court evidence of Russian foul play
* Inquest could further strain London's testy ties with
Moscow
* Litvinenko was associate of Kremlin foe Berezovsky
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Dec 14 Russia denied on Friday it had a
role in the death of Kremlin critic and former spy Alexander
Litvinenko in London six years ago, dismissing a statement made
during a British inquest into his fatal poisoning with
radioactive polonium-210.
A British lawyer told a preliminary hearing on Thursday
there was evidence the Russian government was involved in his
death, which soured relations between Moscow and London and
still contributes to tension.
Allegations of Russian state involvement are unfounded and
Moscow hopes an investigation conducted "transparently and
without prejudice" will put them to rest, Foreign Ministry
spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said.
Litvinenko, who had been granted British citizenship and
become a vocal critic of the Kremlin, died in November 2006
after someone slipped polonium-210, a rare radioactive isotope,
into his cup of tea at a London hotel.
His poisoning came a month after investigative journalist
Anna Politkovskaya was fatally shot in Moscow, another death
that Kremlin critics said underscored the dangers of challenging
the Russian government.
British police and prosecutors say there is enough evidence
to charge two former KGB agents, Andrei Lugovoy and Dmitry
Kovtun, in the Litvinenko case, but Moscow has resisted calls to
extradite them.
The high-profile hearings into murder plots surrounding
Litvinenko's death could put further strain on London's already
complicated ties with Moscow, with spy rows and tit-for-tat
diplomatic expulsions dominating relations.
Lukashevich acknowledged Litvinenko's death was still
troubling relations.
"We hope that as a result of the investigation - on
condition, of course, that it is conducted transparently and
without prejudice - all the baseless allegations about some kind
of Russian involvement in this affair will be dispelled once and
for all," he told journalists at a weekly briefing.
KREMLIN CRITICS
Hugh Davies, an attorney acting on behalf of the British
inquest, said on Thursday an examination of government material
establishes "a prima facie case in the culpability of the
Russian state in the death of Alexander Litvinenko".
Ben Emmerson, a lawyer for Litvinenko's widow, Marina,
described his death as "state sponsored assassination."
He said the victim had been working for Britain's Secret
Intelligence Service, known as MI6, for a number of years and
was also employed Spanish security services.
The full inquest into Litvinenko's death, led by Judge
Robert Owen, is expected to start on May 1, shedding light on
the murky world of espionage.
Litvinenko was an associate of tycoon Boris Berezovsky, a
former Kremlin insider who became a critic of Putin and was
granted asylum in Britain.
Some in Russia have pointed fingers at Berezovsky, who is
frequently accused in the media of meddling in Russian politics
from afar and trying to blacken the Kremlin's image.
Berezovsky's lawyer, Hugo Keith, has denied any involvement
by his client In Litvinenko's death.