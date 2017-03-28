版本:
Kremlin says worried by pressure on Russian business in Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 28 Kremlin is extremely worried by pressure put in Ukraine on the Russian business, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Kiev has recently imposed sanctions on Sberbank and other Russian state-owned banks operating in Ukraine as part of a broader flare-up in tensions linked to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine which are backed by Russia.

Russian media has also reported that some Ukrainian nationalists have staged protests over Russian business in Ukraine.

"We've been following this and are extremely worried," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular phone call with journalists. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)
