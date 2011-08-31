Russia says Ukraine trying to sponge gas-Ifax

MOSCOW Aug 31 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that he was perplexed by Ukraine's attempts secure a cut in gas prices and accused the former Soviet republic of trying to sponge off Moscow.

Medvedev, speaking in Sochi, said Ukraine wanted a discount in gas prices but was offering nothing to Russia in return.

"It is very sad, it is sponging," Medvedev said, Interfax reported.

(Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Alfred Kueppers)