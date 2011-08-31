UPDATE 2-Russia accuses Ukraine of "sponging" natgas -Ifax

* Gas pricing dispute between Russia, Ukraine intensifies

* Previous gas wars have disrupted EU supplies

* Russia wants to acquire Ukraine's gas pipelines

* One fifth of EU gas comes via Ukraine (Recasts, adds background on gas pricing and political disputes)

By Alfred Kueppers and Guy Faulconbridge

MOSCOW, Aug 31 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused Ukraine on Wednesday of trying to "sponge" off Russia by seeking a cut in natural gas prices, ratcheting up the rhetoric in a pricing dispute that has disrupted supplies to the European Union in previous years.

Interfax reported that Medvedev, speaking to the Russian media in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, said Russia was perplexed by Ukraine's attempts secure a cut in gas prices without offering anything to Russia in return.

"It is very sad, it is sponging," Medvedev said. Interfax reported as foreign media were not invited to the meeting.

Pipelines that cross Ukraine pump about a fifth of the European Union's gas needs from Russia. During previous disputes, Russia shut down supplies.

Rhetoric between the two sides has intensified recently as Ukraine sought to renegotiate a 2009 gas deal that requires it to pay higher prices than some of its neighbours in the European Union.

Medvedev said that in order for Ukraine to obtain a discount it must either join the nascent customs union with Kazakhstan and Belarus or sell its pipeline grid to Russia.

"It seems to me that we have made a clear offer: if you want a gas discount, you must join the integrated zone...or you must make a business offer that has benefits for Russia, for example the sale of the gas transport grid," Medvedev said according to Interfax.

The 2009 deal, reached by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, came after Russian state gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) cut supplies to Ukraine in a winter pricing dispute.

ANOTHER GAS WAR?

Any dispute between Russia and Ukraine has important consequences for the EU as Ukraine is the main conduit for Russian gas supplies to Europe, with 95.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) flowing to Europe via its pipelines last year.

The gas pricing row comes at a sensitive time for Russia's leaders: Russia holds a parliamentary election on Dec. 4 and Putin or Medvedev are expected to run in the March presidential election.

Previous gas wars with Ukraine have allowed Putin to flex his muscles in public as the most powerful man in the former Soviet Union.

Ukraine also imports about 60 percent of its gas from Russia, and it has said current prices are too high for the impoverished nation to be competitive on global markets.

It paid about $350 per 1,000 cubic metres of Russian gas for the third quarter and expects that the price will jump to about $400 in the fourth quarter.

Ukraine hopes to reduce imports of Russian gas by two-thirds in the coming years, Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7JU1K8]

It hopes to cut imports of Russian gas to 12 bcm in five years, down from about 40 bcm in 2010.

However, under the terms of the current take-or-pay contract, Ukraine is required to purchase at least 33 bcm of Russian gas annually. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)