UPDATE 3-Ukraine hopes for Russia gas deal "outside court"

* Ukraine seeking to renegotiate price it pays for gas
* Past rows with Ukraine have hit Russian supplies to Europe
* Putin eager for more freedom from transit countries
(Adds Putin remarks)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW/CHEREPOVETS, Russia, Sept 5 Ukraine,
which wants to negotiate a cut in the contracted amount and
price of its natural gas imports from Russia, hopes to find a
solution without going to court for arbitration, Foreign
Minister Kostyantyn Gryshchenko said on Monday.
Meanwhile, in a reference to such disputes with neighbouring
states through which Moscow exports gas, Russian Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin said his country's new pipeline to Europe via the
Baltic Sea would help it shake off "the diktat of transit
countries."
The comments followed Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich's statement last week that Kiev will take the issue
to the Stockholm Arbitration Tribunal if Russia does not offer a
better deal on natural gas supply.
Ukraine, hit by an economic crisis, is asking Russia to
review a gas contract struck in 2009 and says the price is too
high. The contract says the two sides should go to international
arbitration to solve disagreements.
The negotiation is being followed closely in the European
Union as 80 percent of Russia's gas exports to the EU flow
through pipelines across Ukrainian soil and such disagreements
have led in the past to supply disruptions.
Yanukovich said the court should be "the last authority".
"As to the Stockholm arbitration, there is one group of
people which is always interested in court action -- lawyers,"
Gryshchenko said at a news conference after talks with his
Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
"We shall probably do everything possible to make their life
easier and find a natural decision in the bilateral format...We
hope that we will find a solution in the near future."
"I totally agree," Lavrov said.
Kiev says it wants to reduce both the import price and
volume of gas to be bought by Ukraine. It hopes to cut imports
to 27 billion cubic metres in 2012 from about 40 billion in
2011.
Ukraine is paying $354 for 1,000 cubic metres (tcm) of
Russian gas in the third quarter and it expects that the price
will rise to about $400 in the fourth quarter.
Ukraine paid an average $228 per tcm in 2009.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said this weekend
that Kiev would do all it could to prevent any repetition of the
past disruptions of gas transit to Europe.
Russia is set to launch the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany
along the seabed of the Baltic Sea this autumn, which will
redirect about 20 billion cubic metres of gas currently shipped
to Europe via Ukraine, which is paid for transit.
Putin said that so-called "technical gas" would be pumped
into the link on Tuesday -- part of the process of starting up a
pipeline -- and he was expected to travel to the pumping station
to take part. He said the launch of Nord Stream was slated for
late October or early November.
"What does this mean? It means that we are gradually freeing
ourselves from the diktat of transit countries," Putin told a
televised regional meeting of his United Russia party. "This is
our window on Europe."
Last year 95.4 billion cubic metres of Russian gas crossed
Ukraine into Europe, and at current rates analysts estimate that
Ukraine stands to lose $700 million if Russia cuts 20 bcm.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Ukraine; Editing by
Anthony Barker)