Gazprom says no gas agreement with Ukraine yet

MOSCOW, Sept 26 Gazprom will continue gas talks with Ukraine later this week after Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich failed to secure agreement at the weekend with his Russian counterpart, the head of Russia's gas company said on Monday.

"Yes, there is progress, but it's premature to talk about concrete figures and parameters... Yesterday we agreed that the next working meeting with our Ukrainian friends will take place before the end of the week," Alexei Miller told reporters. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)

