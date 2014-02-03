Ukrainian Naftogas says may fail to pay Gazprom on time

MOSCOW Feb 3 Ukrainian energy firm Naftogas
said on Monday it may fail to pay Gazprom for imports
of Russian gas on time due to non-payments by its customers,
after the latter warned it may invoke a contractual clause
requiring Kiev to pre-pay.
In a statement, Naftogas said that its large customers owed
it almost 27 billion hryvnias ($3.1 billion) as of Feb. 3, which
may result in the Ukrainian company failing to pay Gazprom's
bills on time.
Quoting a Gazprom GAZP.MM official, the Vedomosti financial
daily said on Monday Ukraine imported 2.4 billion cubic meters
of Russian gas in January worth $650 million. That took its gas
bill to $3.35 billion including past arrears.