UPDATE 2-Ukraine's Naftogas says may fail to pay Gazprom on time

* Gazprom says Ukraine owes it $3.3 billion for 2013-2014
gas deliveries
* Naftogas says may fail to pay on time due to client
arrears
* Gazprom may require pre-payment by Kiev - report
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Feb 3 Ukrainian energy firm Naftogas on
Monday said non-payments by its clients mean it may fail to pay
Gazprom on time for natural gas imports, a bill which
the Russian monopoly says has reached $3.3 billion.
Moscow and Kiev have a history of troubled gas relations,
often with regional implications, as most of Russia's exports to
Europe are pumped through Soviet-built pipelines that traverse
Ukraine.
Naftogas said in a statement that its largest customers owed
it almost 27 billion hryvnias ($3.1 billion) as of Feb. 3, which
may result in the company failing to pay Gazprom's bills on
time.
Naftogas added that the debts of its largest clients had
risen by almost 10 billion hryvnias over the last three months,
and urged them to pay as soon as possible.
Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that Naftogas owed it
$2.634 billion for 2013 deliveries and cited preliminary data
for January that put Ukraine's supply at 2.45 billion cubic
metres worth $658.4 million.
Quoting a Gazprom source, Russia's Vedomosti
financial daily reported earlier on Monday that the company may
ask Ukraine to pre-pay for gas imports, although no specific
decision has been taken.
Gazprom did not comment on that matter in its statement.
The Russian gas giant has threatened in the past to invoke a
clause in its supply contract that would allow it to demand
pre-payment from Kiev, but has not done so.
Such a move could push Ukraine closer to default as
President Viktor Yanukovich contends with protests against his
rule while seeking to form a new government that would unlock
further aid from Russia.
Cash-strapped Kiev late last year walked away from a trade
deal with the European Union, instead agreeing to closer
economic ties with Moscow in exchange for a $15 billion bailout
ordered by President Vladimir Putin.
As a part of that deal, Russia agreed to cut the price it
charges Kiev for gas by a third to $268.50 per 1,000 cubic
metres.
Russia has so far disbursed $3 billion by buying Eurobonds
issued by Ukraine. But a further tranche of $2 billion depends
on the formation of a new government in Kiev after Prime
Minister Mykola Azarov resigned last week.
Disputes over natural gas between Russia and Ukraine are
important for Europe, which gets a quarter of its gas needs from
Moscow. Gazprom exported 161.5 billion cubic metres of gas to
Europe last year.
In previous years, Gazprom has sometimes cut supplies to
Ukraine to push Kiev to pay for gas, resulting in lower flows to
Europe during the winter heating season.