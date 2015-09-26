版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 26日 星期六 16:50 BJT

Ukraine to pay around $230/tcm for gas in Q4 - RIA cites Russian energy minister

MOSCOW, Sept 26 Ukraine will pay a price for Russian gas of around $230 per thousand cubic metres in the fourth quarter, including a discount, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday, RIA news agency reported. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Pravin Char)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐