Ukraine to pay around $230/tcm for gas in Q4 - RIA cites Russian energy minister

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MOSCOW, Sept 26 Ukraine will pay a price for Russian gas of around $230 per thousand cubic metres in the fourth quarter, including a discount, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday, RIA news agency reported. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.