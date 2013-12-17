版本:
Russia agrees to cut gas price for Ukraine by about one-third

MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia has agreed to cut the price of gas supplies to Ukraine by about one-third to $268.5 per 1,000 cubic metres, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin said it was a temporary move but did not elaborate. He also said after talks with Ukraine's president that Russia would convert $15 billion worth of its National Welfare Fund - a rainy day fund - into Ukrainian securities to help it stave off a financial crisis.
