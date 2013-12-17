China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia has agreed to cut the price of gas supplies to Ukraine by about one-third to $268.5 per 1,000 cubic metres, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
Putin said it was a temporary move but did not elaborate. He also said after talks with Ukraine's president that Russia would convert $15 billion worth of its National Welfare Fund - a rainy day fund - into Ukrainian securities to help it stave off a financial crisis.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.