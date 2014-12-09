Russia's Gazprom confirms resuming gas supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday it had resumed gas supplies to Ukraine after a six-month gap over a price dispute, confirming earlier comments from Ukraine's gas transport monopoly, Ukrtransgaz.

Gazprom said in a statement it had started supplying gas to Ukraine from 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)