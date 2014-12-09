版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 9日 星期二 17:20 BJT

Russia's Gazprom confirms resuming gas supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday it had resumed gas supplies to Ukraine after a six-month gap over a price dispute, confirming earlier comments from Ukraine's gas transport monopoly, Ukrtransgaz.

Gazprom said in a statement it had started supplying gas to Ukraine from 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐