2015年 4月 1日

Gazprom says to supply Ukraine with 5 mcm of gas to Ukraine on Weds

MOSCOW, April 1 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday Ukraine had cut consumption of Russian gas and had requested 5 million cubic metres of gas for April 1.

"Gazprom will fulfill it," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
