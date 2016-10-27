版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 00:30 BJT

Russia's Putin says ready to resume gas supplies to Ukraine

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia Oct 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia was ready to resume gas supplies to Ukraine at "any second" if Kiev agreed to pre-pay for supplies.

"Pre-payment is all we need," Putin told international analysts at a forum in southern Russia.

Putin said the gas price for Ukraine would not be higher than what Poland pays and might be $180 per 1,000 cubic metres.

Russia wants gas storage volumes in Ukraine to be sufficient to guarantee further supplies of gas to Europe, he added. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐