PORTOVAYA, Russia, Sept 6 Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin said on Tuesday that Ukraine cannot unilaterally break a gas contract at the heart of a pricing dispute.

"You cannot just unilaterally break a contract," Sechin, a close ally of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, told reporters at a natural gas pumping station near the town of Vyborg in northern Russia.

Pipelines that cross Ukraine pump about a fifth of the European Union's gas needs. During previous disputes, Russia cut supplies to Ukraine. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)