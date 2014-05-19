Russia says no complaints over Slovakia's reverse gas flows to Ukraine

MOSCOW May 19 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday Slovakia's agreement to allow reverse flows of gas to Ukraine from Europe did not violate agreements with Russia.

Ukraine has been trying to increase gas purchases from Europe via Slovakia after Russia almost doubled the price of gas. Moscow had suggested that reverse flows may violate Slovakia's contracts with state-controlled Gazprom.

"We have no complaints over that," Lavrov told a news conference with his Slovak counterpart when asked about Slovakia's efforts to send gas to Ukraine. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)