SOCHI, Russia Nov 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev after losing trust in him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Ulyukayev was detained overnight and charged with extorting a $2 million bribe from Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil company.

Peskov told reporters that Ulyukayev's arrest did not concern a $5 billion deal for Rosneft to purchase a stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Heinrich)