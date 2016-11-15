CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev detained over bribe allegation

(Corrects third paragraph to show alleged bribe is $2 mln, not
$2 bln)
* Case linked to Rosneft's $5 bln acquisition
* He is highest-ranking official arrested since 1991
* Arrest could expose faultlines in Putin circle
By Svetlana Reiter and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Nov 15 Russian law enforcement officials
detained Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev on corruption charges
linked to a $5 billion acquisition by state oil giant Rosneft,
in a case that could lay bare the faultlines in President
Vladimir Putin's inner circle.
Ulyukayev, a 60-year-old technocrat whose ministry has been
overseeing a sell-off of state assets, is the highest-ranking
Russian official to be arrested while in office since the
collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The Investigative Committee, the state agency that
investigates major crimes, said Ulyukayev received a $2 million
bribe in exchange for signing off on Rosneft's
purchase of a stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft
.
"The minister is detained," the Committee said in a
statement. "In the near future investigators plan to bring
charges against Alexei Ulyukayev."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin
had been informed about the case when the investigation was
launched. "These are serious allegations," Peskov said. "Only a
court can deliver a verdict."
He said he did not know whether the detention meant that
Rosneft's purchase of Bashneft could be reviewed.
Rosneft's acquisition of Bashneft was the focus of a major
turf war between rival Kremlin camps, sources close to the deal
and in the government have told Reuters.
Rosneft's chief Igor Sechin, who is also one of Russia's
most powerful men and a close Putin lieutenant, lobbied hard for
the green light to buy Bashneft.
But the deal was fiercely opposed by economic liberals in
the government, some with ties to Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev, who believed Bashneft should go to private investors.
Ulyukayev initially opposed Rosneft buying Bashneft, one of
the most lucrative state assets to be privatised in years, but
eventually signed off on the deal.
Medvedev and Putin spoke about the detention, according to
Medvedev's office. "The prime minister believes that the most
painstaking investigation of this case is required," his office
said in a statement.
A Rosneft spokesman, Mikhail Leontyev, was quoted as saying
by TASS news agency that the company saw no risk to the Bashneft
deal stemming from Ulyukayev's arrest. "The deal is absolutely
above board," he said.
The minister has been in his job since June 2013. He is not
part of Putin's inner circle, which is dominated by people who
favour a commanding role for the state in the economy, but
neither is he a part of the rival camp of economic liberals.
Ulyukayev is close to Andrei Kostin, the influential head of
Russia's second-biggest lender VTB. The minister is
the head of state-owned VTB's supervisory board.
($1 = 65.9176 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova and Maria Tsvetkova;
Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)