UPDATE 7-Russia's Putin fires economy minister over bribery charges

By Svetlana Reiter and Andrey Kuzmin
MOSCOW, Nov 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin
dismissed Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev on Tuesday over
allegations he extorted a $2 million bribe from top oil producer
Rosneft, a case that could expose fault lines in the Russian
leader's inner circle.
Ulyukayev, a 60-year-old technocrat whose ministry oversees
a politically-charged sale of state assets, is the
highest-ranking Russian official to be detained while in office
since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
His case heralded a possible standoff between Rosneft boss
and Putin ally Igor Sechin and those in the government who have
resisted Rosneft's ambitions to acquire more state assets at a
time when low oil prices and Western sanctions are biting.
Such infighting risks triggering potentially destabilising
clan infighting in the run-up to a presidential election in 2018
when Putin is widely expected to run for a fourth term.
Ulyukayev, who a Moscow court ruled should be put under
house arrest for two months until Jan. 15, faces up to 15 years
in jail if found guilty.
Wearing a blue suit, Ulyukayev told a Moscow court he did
not accept his guilt. It was in his own interests to cooperate
with the investigation as he valued his reputation, he said.
The Investigative Committee, the state agency that
investigates major crimes, said Ulyukayev had extorted the bribe
in exchange for approving Rosneft's $5 billion purchase of a
stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin
had dismissed Ulyukayev after losing trust in him. When asked if
the Bashneft deal would be reviewed, he said: "This does not
concern the deal in any way."
In a twist reminiscent of the Soviet era, Ulyukayev's
detention was announced in the early hours of the morning, with
state TV and pro-Kremlin politicians calling it part of the
fight against corruption.
Investigators praised Rosneft for tipping them off
about Ulyukayev's alleged wrongdoing early so they were able to
catch him "red-handed" in what law enforcement sources told
Russian media was a carefully planned sting operation.
His phones had been tapped and his electronic communications
monitored, the same sources said. Ulyukayev's lawyer, Timofei
Gridnev, told Reuters his client had been detained at Rosneft's
Moscow offices.
Investigators said Ulyukayev had threatened to use his
position to cause problems for Rosneft unless it paid him.
They said they were not challenging the legality of
Rosneft's purchase of the Bashneft stake or investigating it.
Putin was informed about the case when the investigation was
first launched, Peskov told reporters. "These are serious
allegations," Peskov said. "Only a court can deliver a verdict."
Previous high-profile prosecutions during Putin's rule have
been a cover for settling commercial or political scores,
according to people involved in those cases. The Kremlin and law
enforcement agencies deny that, saying they only target
criminals.
TURF WAR
Rosneft's acquisition of Bashneft last month was the focus
of a major turf war between rival Kremlin camps, sources close
to the deal and in the government have told Reuters.
Sechin lobbied hard for the green light to buy Bashneft, but
the deal was fiercely opposed by economic liberals in the
government, some with ties to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev,
who believed Bashneft should go to private investors.
Ulyukayev initially opposed Rosneft buying Bashneft, one of
the most lucrative state assets to be privatised in years, but
eventually signed off on the deal.
A 19.5 percent state-owned stake in Rosneft is up for
privatisation next. Rosneft is poised to buy the stake itself to
sell on to investors later.
Sources told Reuters last week that Rosneft's parent holding
company might help Rosneft with funds for the deal. One state
company helping another conduct a privatisation is likely to be
disputed among some members of the government.
Christopher Granville, managing director at TS Lombard
Research, said Ulyukayev's detention might be linked to that.
"It must be because of what is happening next," Granville
told Reuters. "To prevent any obstructions to what influential
people want to happen next. I'm talking of course of the next
phase of the privatisation of Rosneft."
Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of
Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and briefly economy minister
himself in the 1990s, said he was sceptical about the
accusations against Ulyukayev.
There had been a widespread consensus that the Bashneft
stake had been sold to Rosneft for a market price, so it was
strange that a bribe would be given for a valuation that
everyone agreed on anyway, he said.
In a country where bribes have sometimes totalled many tens
of millions of dollars, there was also surprise in some quarters
at the relatively small size of the alleged payment.
Medvedev and Putin spoke about the detention, Medvedev's
office said, adding: "The prime minister believes that the most
painstaking investigation of this case is required."
A Rosneft spokesman, Mikhail Leontyev, was quoted as saying
by the TASS news agency that the company saw no risk to the
Bashneft deal. "The deal is absolutely above board," he said.
Ulyukayev had been in his job since June 2013. He was not
part of Putin's inner circle, which is dominated by people who
favour a commanding role for the state in the economy, but
neither was he part of the rival camp of economic liberals.
Ulyukayev is close to Andrei Kostin, the influential head of
Russia's second-biggest lender, state-owned VTB, and
he chairs VTB's supervisory board.
($1 = 65.9176 roubles)
