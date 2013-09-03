Russia's Uralkali threatens court action in Belarus dispute

MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russia's Uralkali said
it was prepared to go to court to defend itself against attacks
by Belarus in the deepening dispute between the ex-Soviet states
over the collapse of the world's largest potash alliance.
The company said Belarus was guilty of political persecution
after the country detained Uralkali Chief Executive Vladislav
Baumgertner in Minsk last week. Belarus also said on Monday it
had asked Interpol to search for Uralkali's top shareholder,
billionaire Suleiman Kerimov.
The dispute has put a new strain on the close but sometimes
tense relationship between Russia and Belarus, which relies on
Moscow for energy supplies and financial help but is important
to the Kremlin as a military and economic ally.
"The company has applied to the appropriate Russian
authorities with request for assistance in putting an immediate
stop (to the) politically motivated persecution of Uralkali's
employees," the firm said in a statement.
"Uralkali will defend its interests in strict adherence to
the applicable law - including judicial means," it said
Uralkali sparked the row when it abruptly quit a trading
alliance with state potash producer Belaruskali in a move that
could push potash prices down 25 percent in the second half of
2013 - an economic headache for Belarus where the soil nutrient
accounts for 12 percent of state revenue.
Baumgertner was detained on Aug. 26 while visiting Belarus
at the invitation of its prime minister. Russia subsequently
announced a 25 percent reduction in oil supplies to Belarus and
banned pork imports.
Russia is one the few diplomatic backers of its former
Soviet neighbour after 19 years of authoritarian rule by
President Alexander Lukashenko.