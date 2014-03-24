版本:
Russia's Uralkali elects state firm head to its board

MOSCOW, March 24 The head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, joined Uralkali's board of directors on Monday, Uralkali said in a statement.

The new board of nine directors was elected on Monday by Uralkali shareholders, which include Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov, businessman Dmitry Mazepin's Uralchem and a subsidiary of China Investment Corp (CIC). (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
