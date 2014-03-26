Russia's Uralkali elects Putin ally as board chairman

MOSCOW, March 26 The board of directors of
Russian potash producer Uralkali has elected Sergei
Chemezov, the head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, as its
chairman, Uralkali said in a statement.
Chemezov, a powerful ally of Russian President Vladimir
Putin, joined Uralkali's new board of nine directors this week,
signalling greater government influence in the world's largest
potash producer.
"We will work efficiently in the interests of all
shareholders while observing corporate governance best
practice," Chemezov said in a statement.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Goodman)