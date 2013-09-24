版本:
China's CIC acquires 12.5 pct stake in Uralkali in exchange for bonds

MOSCOW, Sept 24 Chinese sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp (CIC), has acquired a 12.5-percent stake in Russia's Uralkali in a bond exchange deal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The main owners of Uralkali, the world's largest potash producer, sold the exchangeable bonds to Chengdong Investment Corporation, a subsidiary of CIC, last November. The bonds are due in 2014.
