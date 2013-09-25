版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 18:46 BJT

Prokhorov's Onexim eyes Uralkali stake - RIA

MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov's investment group Onexim is considering buying a stake in Uralkali, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Wednesday citing Bloomberg.

Prokhorov is a close former associate of Uralkali's largest shareholder Suleiman Kerimov, who has come under pressure to sell his stake after Uralkali triggered the collapse of a sales cartel with Belarus.

Bankers familiar with the dispute, in which Uralkali's CEO has been detained in Minsk, say a resolution could involve bringing in a new Kremlin-backed investor in the role of peacemaker.

Onexim and Kerimov's investment company Nafta declined to comment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐