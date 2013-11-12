UPDATE 1-Owner of Russia's Uralchem joins race for Uralkali

* Mazepin may team up with Prokhorov in a possible deal -
sources
* Sberbank may finance the deal if it is agreed
* No agreement yet signed
By Polina Devitt and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Nov 12 Dmitry Mazepin, owner of Russian
fertiliser producer Uralchem, has joined the race to take a
stake in the world's largest potash miner Uralkali,
three sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Since Uralkali left a potash cartel with a Belarussian state
company in July, speculation has mounted its main owner,
Suleiman Kerimov, would have to sell his 21.75 percent stake so
it could be resurrected to support prices and soothe ties.
With his partners, Kerimov owns a third of the business.
Mazepin, who has a fortune estimated at $3.2 billion by
Forbes magazine, could team up with Russian
tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov in a possible deal,
the Vedomosti newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday, citing
unnamed sources.
According to three sources who spoke to Reuters, Russia's
leading lender Sberbank is expected to finance the
deal if it is agreed. Vedomosti said the second-biggest bank VTB
was also ready to finance the deal.
"The deal is being discussed in detail now, but no final
agreement has yet been signed," one of the sources said.
Uralchem, VTB, Kerimov's investment vehicle Nafta Moskva and
Prokhorov's investment vehicle Onexim all declined to comment.
Sberbank was not immediately able to comment.
Uralkali infuriated Belarus when it abandoned the potash
export cartel with state-run Belaruskali, which had accounted
for 40 percent of global sales. The soil nutrient accounts for a
large share of Belarus's state revenues.
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has called for a
change in ownership, setting it as a condition for the freeing
of Uralkali CEO Vladislav Baumgertner, who was arrested in Minsk
in August and charged with abuse of power and embezzlement.
He is being held under house arrest. Russia has requested
his extradition.
The latest purported deal structure follows a series of
reports naming possible buyers for Uralkali, although a slump in
potash prices caused by its dash for market share has raised
questions about the viability of any deal.
Uralkali has a current market capitalisation of around $15
billion, sources have said, while Kerimov himself values the
company at $20 billion.
Vedomosti has previously quoted unidentified sources as
naming three possible bidders for Kerimov's stake: Vladimir
Evtushenkov, owner of the Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate
Sistema , and his partner Mikhail Gutseriev;
investor Vladimir Kogan with an Arab state fund; and Prokhorov.
Evtushenkov has been the only one businessman to publicly
throw his hat into the ring so far.