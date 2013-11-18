Russia's Prokhorov to buy Kerimov's stake in Uralkali - sources

MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov plans to buy 21.75 percent stake in the world's largest potash miner Uralkali from the company's main owner, Suleiman Kerimov, two sources familiar with the discussions, told Reuters on Monday.

Kerimov, who with his partners owns a third of Uralkali, has been under pressure to sell the business since it rocked the global potash market by pulling out of a marketing alliance with Belarus in July.