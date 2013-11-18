版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一 15:54 BJT

Russia's Prokhorov to buy Kerimov's stake in Uralkali - sources

MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov plans to buy 21.75 percent stake in the world's largest potash miner Uralkali from the company's main owner, Suleiman Kerimov, two sources familiar with the discussions, told Reuters on Monday.

Kerimov, who with his partners owns a third of Uralkali, has been under pressure to sell the business since it rocked the global potash market by pulling out of a marketing alliance with Belarus in July.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐