UPDATE 1-Russia's Prokhorov agrees to buy Kerimov stake in Uralkali

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov agreed on Monday to buy Suleiman Kerimov's 21.75 percent stake in Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner, to try to calm tensions over the collapse of a sales cartel.
Prokhorov's investment firm, Onexim, said it would complete the deal shortly but did not disclose terms of the transaction. Uralkali pulled out of a Russo-Belarussian sales pact in July that sent potash prices reeling.
"The purchase of the stake in Uralkali is a long-term investment in a company that is unique from the standpoint of its position in its industry and its role in the world economy," Onexim CEO Dmitry Razumov said.
Prokhorov is a long-time former business partner of Kerimov who has launched a political career. He ran against President Vladimir Putin in last year's presidential election but remains a leading establishment figure.
Talks continue, sources said, on the possible sale of the stakes in Uralkali held by Kerimov's partners. Filaret Galtchev owns 7 percent of Uralkali and Anatoly Skurov 4.8 percent, bringing their combined interest to just over a third.
Sources on both sides of the talks said Kerimov's asking price was based on a $20 billion equity valuation but the final price was flexible and would probably be slightly lower.
Along with Prokhorov, businessman Dmitry Mazepin, co-owner of fertilizers producer Uralchem, and Russian state arms-to-technology group Rostec are interested in buying into Uralkali, three sources said.
Asked whether the Kremlin has granted green light to a deal to sell an Uralkali stake, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov: "This is totally a business issue and one doesn't need (to get) approval from the Kremlin."
Russian state company Rostec does not plan to buy Uralkali, a Rostec representative said.
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
SAO PAULO, April 6 Brazil's securities watchdog suspended the initial public offering of Azul SA hours ahead of pricing on Thursday, saying the airline gave some investors information that was not included in the transaction's official documentation.
TORONTO, April 6 The Toronto Stock Exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Thursday it has developed a blockchain-based prototype for electronic shareholder voting, the latest effort by an exchange operator to leverage the technology to try to solve an industry problem.