CORRECTED-Russia's Uralkali sees 2014 output up 20 pct y-on-y

(Corrects year in the first paragraph to 2014, not 2013)

MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's Uralkali, the world's largest potash miner by output, plans to boost 2014 potash production by 20 percent as it is maximising sales volumes after quitting a trading alliance with Belarus, its chief financial officer Viktor Belyakov said.

"Our current plan is to produce and sell not less than twelve (million tonnes in 2014) but obviously it will depend on the market," Belyakov said during a conference call. Uralkali plans to produce 10 million tonnes of potash, a crop nutrient, in 2013, he said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Megan Davies and Keiron Henderson)
