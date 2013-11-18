Prokhorov says agrees to buy Kerimov's stake in Uralkali

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov has agreed to buy former partner Suleiman Kerimov's 21.75 percent stake in the world's largest potash miner Uralkali, his investment vehicle Onexim said on Monday.
Onexim expects to close the transaction shortly, it said in a statement. It did not disclose terms.
SAO PAULO, April 6 Brazil's securities watchdog suspended the initial public offering of Azul SA hours ahead of pricing on Thursday, saying the airline gave some investors information that was not included in the transaction's official documentation.
TORONTO, April 6 The Toronto Stock Exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Thursday it has developed a blockchain-based prototype for electronic shareholder voting, the latest effort by an exchange operator to leverage the technology to try to solve an industry problem.