公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一 16:21 BJT

Prokhorov says agrees to buy Kerimov's stake in Uralkali

MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov has agreed to buy former partner Suleiman Kerimov's 21.75 percent stake in the world's largest potash miner Uralkali, his investment vehicle Onexim said on Monday.

Onexim expects to close the transaction shortly, it said in a statement. It did not disclose terms.
