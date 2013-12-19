Uralkali Q3 revenue down 19 pct, sees 2014 potash demand up

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1900 GMT/2 PM ET
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue fell 19 percent year-on-year to $856 million, partially due to customer caution after the break-up of its trading cartel with Belarus.
Uralkali sees global potash demand rising to between 58 million and 60 million tonnes in 2014 thanks to growing consumption in China, India, Brazil and Southeast Asia, up from 53-54 million tonnes in 2013, it said in a statement.
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.